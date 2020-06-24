A place for people without a place: Books & Brews Noblesville reopens just in time to celebrate first anniversary

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — As businesses have begun their reopening process, Hoosiers have shown up in a big way to support their favorite locally owned hot-spots.

At Books & Brews, located in Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center (13230 Harrell Pkwy Suite #100), a husband and wife duo are celebrating their first year of business weeks shy of being allowed to reopen their doors during a pandemic.

And although they are operating at only 75% capacity, they feel 100% glad to be back.

We’re headed to Noblesville on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“My husband and I were mug club members way back in the day… we were number 93 and 94 and we just fell in love with Books & Brews,” explained owner Jordan Fox

Now, Fox and her husband, Stephen, own their own Books & Brews location in his hometown of Noblesville.

The premise is pretty simple: it’s a family-friendly place to disconnect from technology and reconnect with each other.

“Our slogan is, ‘A place for people without a place.’ So, for every one of all walks of life, they are welcome here,” Fox said. “You can come in, read a book, play a game with your family, enjoy a beer, wine, or wine slushie.”

As the kids enjoy the playground located outside, you can grab a book to read on the patio.

If you love it, buy it! Plus, ten percent of proceeds go to Indy Reads.

When it comes to beer, Fox says their most popular is the Nancy Brew– a citra-hopped pale ale.

“Clifford the Big Red Ale is a classic red style. Everyone loves Clifford,” she explained. “Then we have great seasonals. Right now, we have Flowers for Ale-gernon. It is lavender wheat… Very delicious, light, [and] refreshing.”

If you’re beer enthusiast, $70 buys a lifetime membership to the mug club, which includes a handcrafted mug that gets you an extra 4-6 ounces each pour.

They also have quite the selection of wine and summery wine slushies as well as a menu full of tasty items like a meat and cheese platter called the Frankenstein plate.

“There is The Hatchet, which is our flatbread [with] chicken, onion, bacon from Smoking Goose, mozzarella and cheddar on top… then the Return of the King is our classic grilled cheese,” she noted.

For more information about Books & Brews Noblesville, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

