Young, Holcomb talk Endless Frontier Act with Central Indiana business, tech leaders

FISHERS, Ind. – Sen. Todd Young is touring the state to promote a bill he helped write that’s focused on making the U.S. more competitive with China in science and technology.

Young joined Gov. Eric Holcomb in Fishers to discuss the Endless Frontier Act with business and tech leaders in Central Indiana.

The bill recently passed the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support in a 68-32 vote.

Sen. Young and Gov. Holcomb believe Indiana is well-positioned for the jobs it will create.

“It will give America the upper hand against our geo-political rival,” Young said.

The bill would invest $250 billion in areas like artificial intelligence, computing and advanced manufacturing.

“All that research and development right next to a number one manufacturing state in the country per capita,” Holcomb said.

Sen. Young said he believes Indiana is a competitive state for one of the ten regional tech hubs that would be created under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“These tech hubs will launch innovative companies, revive American manufacturing, invite venture capital into places that deserve more of it,” Young said.

Some members of Indiana’s business community have expressed support for the legislation.

“The impact on jobs is probably right now unable to be forecasted, but it’ll be huge,” said Michael Dodd, advisory board chairman for Dioltas.

But some Republicans in Indiana’s Congressional delegation are opposed. Sen. Mike Braun voted against the bill, citing concerns over spending and the removal of pro-life amendments from the legislation.

Sen. Young argues he’s got the business community on his side.

“I really respect my colleagues and they all have to make their own decisions about how they vote, but I’ll say that this is incredibly popular across the state of Indiana, and that’s who I answer to,” Young said.

The Endless Frontier Act still has to be passed by the House before it heads to the president’s desk for his signature.