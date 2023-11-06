INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout the city of Indianapolis, more than 180 locations will be available for people to vote on Election Day.

Indianapolis residents, and those around Marion County, will be voting on a number of races, including the Indianapolis mayor’s race as well as various City-County Council seats.

On Tuesday, Election Day locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for people to vote. Election officials also said that all mail ballots are due at an Election Board site by 6 p.m. Tuesday. When residents go to vote, registered voters are required, in all cases, to bring a valid photo ID to participate.

The city’s more than 180 Election Day locations are listed below by township.

Center Township

Barnes United Methodist Church

  • 900 W 30th St.

Eskenazi Health Center Barton Annex

  • 501 N East St.

Beech Grove Middle School

  • 1248 Buffalo St. in Beech Grove

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

  • 1230 N Delaware St.

Bethel Park Family Center

  • 2850 Bethel Ave.

Boner Fitness & Learning Center at Chase Legacy Building

  • 727 N Oriental St.

Brookside Park Family Center

  • 3500 E Brookside Pkwy SDR

Christian Park

  • 4200 English Ave.

City-County Building

  • 200 E Washington St.

Commonwealth Apartments

  • 57 N Rural St.

Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School

  • 1202 E Troy Ave.

Flanner House

  • 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

  • 125 S Pennsylvania St.

Burrello Family Center

  • 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Harrison Center

  • 1505 N Delaware St.

Hope Christian Community Center

  • 1970 Caroline Ave.

IFD Station 01

  • 1903 W 10th St

IFD Station 03

  • 1308 E Prospect St.

Indianapolis Fire Buffs Association

  • 339 N Sherman Dr.

Indianapolis Fleet Services

  • 1651 W 30th St.

IPS Administrative Building

  • 120 E Walnut St.

Crispus Attucks High School

  • 1130 1140 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St.

Daniel Webster School No. 46

  • 1450 S Reisner St.

Eleanor Skillen School No. 34

  • 1410 Wade St.

Frederick Douglass Super School No. 19

  • 2020 Dawson St.

Ignite Achievement Academy

  • 1002 W 25th St.

James Garfield School No. 31

  • 308 Lincoln St.

Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer No. 69

  • 3421 N. Keystone Ave.

IUPUI Library

  • 755 W Michigan St.

Ivy Tech Community College

  • 2820 N Meridian, Room 118

John H Boner Community Center

  • 2236 E 10th St.

JTV Hill Park Center (IMPD Athletic League)

  • 1806 Columbia Ave.

Kennedy King Park Center

  • 601 E 17th St.

Lucas Oil Stadium

  • 500 S Capitol Ave. S

Lugar Tower Apartments

  • 901 Fort Wayne Ave.

Miracles and Blessings United Methodist Church

  • 4062 E 34th St.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

  • 1003 W 16th St.

Mt Zion Church – Renaissance Center

  • 3549 N Boulevard Pl.

Phillips Temple CME Church

  • 210 E 34th St.

Rhodius Family Center

  • 1720 W Wilkins St.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

  • 1530 Union St.

Sarah Shank Golf Course

  • 2901 S Keystone Ave.

The Salvation Army – Fountain Square

  • 1337 S Shelby St.

Victory College Prep Academy

  • 1780 S Sloan Ave.

Washington Park Family Center

  • 3130 E 30th St.

Young & Laramore

  • 407 N Fulton St.

Decatur Township

Buffer Park Golf Course

  • 3825 Foltz St.

Camby Community Church

  • 8604 W Camby Rd. in Camby

Decatur Township Blue-Gold Academy

  • 5650 Mann Rd.

Decatur Township Government Center

  • 5410 S High School Rd.

Southwest Church of the Nazarene

  • 4797 Tincher Rd.

St. Ann Catholic Church

  • 6350 S Mooresville Rd.

Valley Mills Christian Church

  • 5555 Kentucky Ave.

West Newton Elementary School

  • 7529 S Mooresville Rd.

Franklin Township

Action United Methodist Church

  • 5650 Senour Rd.

Beech Grove High School

  • 5330 E Hornet Ave. in Beech Grove

Franklin Central Christian Church

  • 4100 S Franklin Rd.

Franklin Township Government Center

  • 6231 S Arlington Ave.

Lutheran High School

  • 5555 S Arlington Ave.

The Creek Church

  • 6430 S Franklin Rd.

Lawrence Township

Castleton United Methodist Church

  • 7101 Shadeland Ave.

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

  • 8902 E 38th St.

Faith Presbyterian Church

  • 8170 Hague Rd.

Fall Creek Valley Middle School

  • 9701 E 63rd St.

Geist Christian Church

  • 8550 Mud Creek Rd.

Greenbriar Mobile Home Park

  • 9901 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis Fire Department Station 2

  • 4120 N Mitthoefer Rd.

Indianapolis Fire Department Station 9

  • 6260 E 86th St.

Arlington Middle School

  • 4825 N Arlington Ave.

Charles Warren Fairbanks Elementary School

  • 8620 Montery Rd.

Robert Frost School No. 106

  • 5301 Roxbury Rd.

Lawrence Community Center

  • 5301 N Franklin Rd. in Lawrence

Lawrence Fire Department Station 37

  • 4902 N German Church Rd. in Lawrence

Lawrence Fire Department Station 39

  • 4751 N Richardt Ave. in Lawrence

Lawrence North High School

  • 7802 Hague Rd.

Lawrence United Methodist Church

  • 5200 Shadeland Ave.

Mary Castle Elementary School

  • 8502 E 82nd St.

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Administration Building

  • 6501 Sunnyside Rd.

New Revelation Christian Church

  • 6701 Oaklandon Rd.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

  • 4601 Emerson Ave.

St. Simon The Apostle School

  • 8155 Oaklandon Rd.

Winding Ridge Elementary

  • 11825 E 46th St.

Perry Township

Center United Methodist Church

  • 5445 Bluff Rd.

Chin Christian Church

  • 201 E Epler Ave.

Community Church at Murphy’s Landing

  • 7401 S Harding St.

Elevation Church

  • 8902 S Sherman Dr.

Glenns Valley Elementary School

  • 8239 Morgantown Rd.

Indy Honda

  • 8455 S US 31

Raymond F Brandes Elementary School

  • 4065 Asbury St.

Mary Bryan Elementary School

  • 4355 East Stop 11 Rd.

Meridian Woods Park Clubhouse

  • 6760 Yellowstone Pkwy

Perry Meridian High School

  • 401 W Meridian School Rd.

Perry Township Education Center

  • 6548 Orinoco Ave.

Perry Township Government Center

  • 4925 S Shelby St.

Resurrection Lutheran Church

  • 455 East Stop 11 Rd.

Southern Dunes Golf Course

  • 8220 S Tibbs Ave.

Southport Heights Christian Church

  • 7154 McFarland Rd.

Southport Middle School

  • 5715 S Keystone Ave.

St. Roch Parish Life Center

  • 3603 S Meridian St.

Willow Glen South Apartments

  • 4880 Willow Glen Dr. in Beech Grove

Pike Township

Central Elementary School

  • 7001 Zionsville Rd.

College Park Elementary

  • 2811 Barnard St.

Eagle Creek Community Church

  • 5943 Lafayette Rd.

Eagle Creek Elementary

  • 6905 W 46th St.

Eagle Creek Golf Club

  • 8802 W 56th St.

Eskenazi Health Center Pecar

  • 6940 Michigan Rd.

Fishback Creek Public Academy

  • 8301 W 86th St.

Guion Creek Middle School

  • 4401 W 52nd St.

Indianapolis Public Library – Pike Branch

  • 6525 Zionsville Rd.

International Marketplace Coalition

  • 4233 Lafayette Rd.

Jonathan Jennings School No. 109

  • 6150 Gateway Dr.

John Wesley Free Methodist Church

  • 5900 W 46th St.

New Augusta Public Academy

  • 6450 Rodebaugh Rd.

Pike Fire Station 62

  • 7002 Lafayette Rd.

Progressive Baptist Church

  • 4625 W 59th St.

Snacks Crossing Elementary School

  • 5455 W 56th St.

Warren Township

Amber Woods Apartments

  • 10202 E John Jay Dr.

Caring Place

  • 2901 N Post Rd.

Creston Middle School

  • 10925 E Prospect St.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church

  • 6810 E 10th St.

IFD Station 41

  • 10750 E 10th St.

IFD Station 43

  • 7604 E 10th St.

IFD Station 44

  • 7345 E 30th St.

Phalen Leadership Academy School No. 93

  • 7151 E 35th St.

Irvington Preparatory Academy

  • 5751 E University Ave.

Irvington Presbyterian Church

  • 55 Johnson Ave.

Liberty Park Elementary

  • 8425 E Raymond St.

New Beginnings Fellowship Church

  • 2125 N German Church Rd.

Old Bethel United Methodist Church

  • 7995 E 21st St.

Pleasant Run Golf Course

  • 601 N Arlington Ave.

Warren Central High School

  • 9500 E 16th St.

Warren Township Government Center

  • 501 N Post Rd.

Windsor Village Park

  • 6510 E 25th St.

Washington Township

Allisonville Christian Church

  • 7701 Allisonville Rd.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church

  • 526 E 52nd St.

Broad Ripple Park Family Center

  • 1550 Broad Ripple Ave.

Crooked Creek Baptist Chruch

  • 5540 Michigan Rd.

Crossroads AME Church

  • 4602 N College Ave.

Eunhye Korean Presbyterian Church

  • 5220 E Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr.

Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

  • 1202 E 38th St.

First Friends Church

  • 3030 E Kessler Blvd.

Hinkle Fieldhouse

  • 510 W 49th St.

Holliday Park Nature Center

  • 6363 Spring Mill Rd.

IFD Station No. 4

  • 8404 Ditch Rd.

Indianapolis Public Library – Nora Branch

  • 8625 N Guilford Ave.

Jewish Community Center

  • 6701 Hoover Rd.

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries

  • 4900 E 38th St.

Martin Luther King Community Center

  • 40 W 40th St.

Nora Commons on the Monon

  • 8905 Evergreen Ave.

North Central Church of Christ

  • 9015 Westfield Blvd.

North Willow Farms Clubhouse

  • 1635 Brewster Rd.

Northminster Presbyterian Church

  • 1660 E Kessler Blvd EDR

Northside Baptist Church

  • 3021 E 71st St.

Rocky Ripple Town Hall

  • 930 W 54th St.

Second Presbyterian Church

  • 7700 N Meridian St.

St. Augustine’s Home

  • 2345 W 86th St.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

  • 100 W 86th St.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

  • 6050 N Meridian St.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church

  • 4600 N Illinois St.

Washington Township Government Center

  • 5302 N Keystone Ave. Suite E

Westlane Middle School

  • 1301 W 73rd St.

Wayne Township

Apostolic Life Church

  • 4200 W Washington St.

Bel-Aire Park

  • 2901 W Mooresville Rd.

Ben Davis High School

  • 1200 N Girls School Rd.

Bridgeport Elementary School

  • 9035 W Morris St.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

  • 1301 N Goodlet Ave.

Hawthorne Community Center

  • 2440 W Ohio St.

IFD Station No. 18

  • 42 N Warman Ave.

IFD Station No. 30

  • 2440 N Tibbs Ave.

Clarence Farrington School No. 61

  • 4326 Patricia St.

Ernie Pyle School No. 90

  • 3351 W 18th St.

Northwest Middle School

  • 5525 W 34th St.

John Knox Presbyterian Church

  • 3000 N High School Rd.

Lakeview Church

  • 47 Beachway Dr.

Lions Club Park

  • 3201 Tansel Rd.

Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center

  • 2805 S Lynhurst Dr.

McClelland Elementary School

  • 6740 W Morris St.

Municipal Gardens Community Center

  • 1831 Lafayette Rd.

North Wayne Elementary School

  • 6950 W 34th St.

Speedway High School

  • 5357 W 25th St. in Speedway

Speedway Municipal Center

  • 5300 W Crawfordsville Rd. in Speedway

Thatcher Park Community Center

  • 4649 W Vermont St.

Wayne Preparatory Academy

  • 5248 W Raymond St.

Wayne TWP Fire Department Station 85

  • 7981 W Crawfordsville Rd.

Westside Church of the Nazarine

  • 8610 W 10th St.