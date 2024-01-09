COLUMBUS, Ind. — In a statement made on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. District 6, announced on Tuesday that he would not be filing for reelection in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to Pence’s website, Pence was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019 after he served in the private sector. Pence, a former Marine officer and small businessman, serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the House Subcommittee on Energy and House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. Pence’s website states that Pence also serves as part of the GOP leadership’s “WHIP Team.”

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was ready to serve again. As a former Marine officer, I approached the job with purpose,” Pence said in the statement. “After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection.”

This comes after U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. District 8 announced Monday that he would be retiring following the 2024 session.

In the statement, Pence said that his team will “continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services” for the remainder of his term.

“To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District – it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capitol,” Pence said in the statement.

U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Ind. said in a statement that he has “great admiration” for Pence.

“(Pence has) served with integrity and an outstanding sense of humor from day one,” the statement read. “…I wish the Pence family my best as they finish this chapter of public service.”

In a statement from U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind. District 2, Yakym said that Pence is a “devoted public servant who has both served Hoosiers in Congress and worn the uniform of the United States.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 said in a statement that Pence is “a strong conservative and Veteran who has served Indiana well.”