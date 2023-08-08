Former Vice President Mike Pence met the donor threshold to qualify for this month’s Republican presidential debate.

The former Indiana governor needed 40,000 unique donors to participate in the event. He also had to meet certain polling requirements. The first GOP presidential debate is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Others who’ve qualified are former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, according to Politico.

Trump has not confirmed his participation in the debate.

Pence visited the Indiana State Fair last week, delivering a speech to outline his economic agenda. He also responded to the latest indictment against Trump.

The former vice president formally launched his presidential campaign in June.