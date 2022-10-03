INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana.

A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.

The poll shows 17% of Hoosier voters remain undecided.

The matchup has been deemed not competitive and “solid Republican” by the Cook Political Report, and there haven’t been many polls released on the race.

“I don’t spend a whole lot of time looking at anyone’s polls,” Young told WSBT Monday. “The only polls that matter are on Election Day.”

“I think it’s underreporting the number of first-time women voters that are going to show up that are interested in restoring their civil liberties,” McDermott said.

Young has focused his campaign on his military background and his work in Washington, D.C., on measures like the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which will scale up semiconductor manufacturing.

“I’m going to continue to focus on creating an environment where more good manufacturing jobs like the ones provided here can continue to be realized,” Young said.

McDermott says he has made abortion rights his top priority following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

“It’s SB 1, it’s women’s reproductive liberties, it’s something that’s extremely important and it opens up a door to a host of other issues as well,” McDermott said.

Laura Wilson, who teaches political science at the University of Indianapolis, noted the poll finds a larger portion of undecided voters than you’d normally see at this point in a campaign.

“There’s a lot of national issues that are getting attention right now,” Wilson explained. “Gas prices are still going up. Inflation is still a problem. The Supreme Court overturned abortion, and there’s a lot of things that I think people are looking at.”

Libertarian candidate James Sceniak said he believes the number of voters who may be undecided is telling.

“The realism is that people are tired of the two-party system,” Sceniak said. “They want to look for other better options.”

Sen. Young’s campaign has out-fundraised Mayor McDermott’s campaign significantly, with Federal Election Commission records showing Young with $6.8 million cash on hand and McDermott having roughly $165,000 cash on hand, as of June 30. McDermott said he has made noticeable gains in funding in recent weeks.

In-person early voting in Indiana opens October 12.