JASPER, Ind. — Officials with the gubernatorial campaign of U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. announced on Wednesday that his campaign has submitted more than 14,500 signatures for verification to qualify for the gubernatorial ballot.

According to a news release from Braun’s campaign, Braun said the more than 14,500 signatures is “triple the number of signatures necessary” to qualify for the gubernatorial ballot. The campaign reported that there were signatures included from all 92 counties in the state of Indiana.

According to previous reports, candidates are required to collect 4,500 signatures from registered voters, 500 from each of the state’s nine congressional districts, to make the ballot.

This comes after Braun’s campaign reported earlier this month that the campaign raised more than $2 million in the second half of 2023, bringing the campaign’s total to $4 million raised from fundraising as the election year begins.

“I am incredibly thankful to set a Hoosier record for signatures submitted, with 14,500 signatures, which is more than triple the required signatures to run for Governor,” Braun said in the release. “From our strong grassroots team, who secured signatures in all 92 counties, to the robust fundraising operation, along with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, it’s clear that we are building something special that will result in conservative policies that will improve the lives of Hoosiers.”

Other gubernatorial candidates have also provided updates on their collection of signatures in the last part of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. In November 2023, officials with Eric Doden’s campaign announced he reached the signature requirement for ballot access. Doden’s campaign took to social media on Wednesday, showing the amount of signatures the campaign has collected throughout Indiana.

“Team Doden is driving all over the state today BECAUSE it’s ballot access drop-off day!” Doden’s team announced on social media.

Officials with the Jennifer McCormick for Governor campaign also announced in November 2023 that the campaign achieved its petition signature goal to qualify for the 2024 Democratic primary.

“Big Week!” McCormick said in an update on social media on Wednesday. “Thanks to extraordinary volunteers we are driving across Indiana delivering our required 4,500 petition signatures for county verification. Much appreciation goes to the 9,500 Hoosiers who signed and to those who worked tirelessly to make it happen! Let’s go!!!!”

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate, also provided an update on signatures on social media on Wednesday.

“#TeamCrouch is out in force delivering petitions to election offices across the state,” Crouch said. “We collected 9,000 signatures! That’s double the required number! We’re going to #AxeTheTax!”