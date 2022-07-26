INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for the second day of the special session.

Thousands of people gathered Monday to protest a proposed abortion ban. On Tuesday, lawmakers will begin discussing possible changes to the bill. In its current form, the bill makes exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when there’s a “substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother.”

The Senate Rules Committee considered an amendment to the abortion bill that sets deadlines for abortions in rape and incest cases. They would only be allowed up to 12 weeks post-fertilization if the pregnant person is under age 16 and up to 8 weeks for those age 16 and older

That amendment passed with a 7-5 vote. Senator Messmer was the only Republican to join all Democrats on the committee in voting against the amendment.

Also happening Tuesday, State lawmakers will begin considering ways to provide help to Hoosiers during high inflation. House Republicans are introducing a bill that would give Indiana taxpayers a $225 refund. This is what Governor Eric Holcomb proposed in June.

Senate Republicans, however, are introducing a plan that would instead cap the sales tax on gas and temporarily suspend the sales tax on residential utility bills.

Sen. Messmer was the only Republican to join all Democrats on the committee in voting against the amendment. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor becomes emotional when voting no on the amendment. Says if it passes, it will “traumatize” victims again. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Office of management and budget and department of revenue testified that making those payments would be a logistical challenge. — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 26, 2022

Budget officials asking for money to help with the logistical challenges of getting those payments out if the bill passes. However, they didn’t say they were against the payments being made. — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 26, 2022

As an attorney summarizes each of the proposed amendments, anti-abortion protesters outside the Senate chamber can be heard chanting, “let their heart beat.” @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/u7bxhsRLih — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has closed testimony on the abortion bill. One person asked to be allowed to speak, but Bray said lawmakers had to move on with consideration of amendments. Hundreds signed up to testify, but a few dozen were heard. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

.@irtl has a huge presence here in the statehouse this morning… pic.twitter.com/Hx9kcQIpYX — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 26, 2022

So far at today’s hearing, we’re again hearing from both supporters of abortion rights and those against abortion access. A spokesperson for the Indiana Senate Republicans says 91 people have checked in to speak today, but testimony will be cut off around 11:30 a.m. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

The Senate Appropriations committee will also discuss the proposed $50 million social services bill accompanying the abortion ban. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Senate Republicans have proposed a suspension of the sales tax on residential utilities for 6 months, which the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency says would save the average Hoosier household $120. Their plan also caps the gas sales tax at 29.5 cents a gallon through June. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Follow my colleague @MaxLewisTV for updates on the proposals for financial relief from inflation. At 11 a.m., the House Ways and Means committee will discuss @GovHolcomb’s proposed $225 tax refund for all Hoosier taxpayers. But the Senate has a different proposal. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022