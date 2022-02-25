INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers are sharing mixed reactions as a proposal to eliminate handgun carry permits for many Indiana residents remains in limbo.

House Bill 1077 was amended significantly in the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday night, keeping the permit system in place. Then the bill died due to a procedural issue.

Now lawmakers plan to add the proposal to a different bill, giving supporters hope.

“All we have to do is send it to the floor and give it a vote,” said Guy Relford, founder and CEO of The 2A Project. “Let senators vote their conscience.”

Opponents of the idea say they hope to see Indiana preserve the permit process.

“The community doesn’t support this,” said Becca McCracken, a volunteer leader for Moms Demand Action. “We just need our legislators to listen to their constituents.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said he believes the proposal will still be heard on the floors of the Senate and House this session.

That’s despite an impassioned plea from Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter for lawmakers to drop the proposal.

During his testimony Wednesday night, Carter criticized Republican lawmakers.

“This is the problem with the supermajority,” Carter said. “It stifles, prohibits and oftentimes limits public debate.”

Carter’s comments drew pushback from Republicans and praise from Democrats.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Bray said. “I was a little frustrated with that comment.”

“I was disappointed in those comments,” said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). “We’ve had countless hours of committee hearings on this subject. Countless hours.”

“This so-called permitless carry, it’s against law enforcement,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor. “Let’s be real about it.”

Lawmakers are still working to decide which bill the proposal will be added into, Bray said.