WASHINGTON D.C. — Both of Indiana’s U.S. Senators, U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Ind. and U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., signed a bipartisan resolution in support of Israel in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to previous reports, Hamas attacked Gaza and killed more than 1,400 Israelis, ultimately triggering this conflict. Since then, attacks in this conflict have killed thousands of other people through air raids and other military operations.

The bipartisan resolution calls for standing with Israel against terrorism. According to the resolution, the members of the U.S. Senate who signed the resolution said they stand with the country “as it defends itself” and it calls on all countries to “unequivocally condemn Hamas’ war on Israel, including Hamas’ intentional targeting of, and attacks against, civilians.”

The resolution also demands that Hamas “immediately cease its attacks against Israel and safely release all living hostages and return the bodies of deceased hostages.” The resolution also condemns Iran’s support for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.

“The United States stands with our ally Israel. Following the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, this bipartisan resolution reaffirms the unwavering support for Israel in the United States Senate,” Young said in a news release from his office. “In the weeks and months ahead, Congress and the Biden Administration should quickly approve and fulfill any urgent Israeli requests for assistance and do all we can to fully support Israel.”

On the U.S. House of Representatives side, a number of representatives including U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind. District 2, and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind. District 1, signed a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden, thanking him for his support of Israel and his commitment to “security and stability.”

The letter urges the Biden administration to cut off Iranian funding sources and put pressure on other area countries to stop supporting Hamas.

“We are writing at a time of immense difficulty and sorrow for Israel and the Jewish people with a desire to reaffirm our support for the U.S.-Israel alliance at a moment when our ally depends on American support the most,” the letter reads. “The United States must stand ready to provide Israel with the resources she needs to defend herself and stand by her until every hostage, including American citizens, is returned home and Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and others complicit are decisively defeated.

“Congress stands ready to provide Israel with the support it needs. The devastation, destruction, and war waged against Israel is an affront to our ironclad, bipartisan relationship with the Jewish State, our closest ally in the Middle East.”

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Yakym said:

Israel has every right to defend itself and to bring the terrorists who attacked them to justice. Proud to join more than 100 of my House colleagues in calling on the Biden Administration to hold Iran accountable for the role they play in funding Hamas and exporting terrorism. Yakym