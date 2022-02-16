INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers in the Indiana Senate education committee heard testimony from dozens of Hoosiers Wednesday after amending a bill that would regulate school curriculum.

House Bill 1134 would restrict what’s taught in schools regarding race, gender and ethnicity.

According to State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond), who chairs the Senate education committee, more than 200 people asked to testify on the school curriculum bill at the Statehouse.

Raatz allowed about two hours of testimony, so not everyone had a chance to speak. About 91% of those who signed up to testify oppose the bill, he said.

“My goal was to ensure that teachers and parents work together,” said State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), the bill’s Senate sponsor.

Rogers introduced an amendment that removes several items from the previous version of the legislation.

The bill no longer allows parents to opt their kids out of certain lessons or sue school districts for potential violations. Instead, complaints could reach the Indiana Department of Education if they’re not resolved by the school district.

Rogers also took out the requirement that classroom materials be posted online, instead allowing parents to access their child’s online learning portal.

Schools would also no longer be banned from teaching topics that make students feel guilt or discomfort.

“There’s things in life that make you uncomfortable, and so how do you regulate that?” Rogers explained.

Still included in the bill: a ban on teaching that any race, sex or ethnicity is inherently superior or inferior to another. And the new version clarifies that schools can teach “historical injustices.”

Teachers say the amendment is an improvement but largely remain opposed to the bill.

“This is built on a premise that is going to cause there to be friction or sets it up for there to be friction between teachers and parents,” said Jennifer Smith-Margraf, vice president of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

Meanwhile, some parents who have supported the measure say they still hope to see it passed despite the changes made.

“There’s a huge communication disconnect between the schools and the parents, and it’s gotten so divisive that we’ve had to elevate it to the state level to resolve,” said Dawn Lang of Fishers.

Lawmakers chose not to vote on the bill at Wednesday’s meeting. If the bill is passed by the committee next week, it heads to the Senate floor.

There will likely be additional changes made to the bill, Rogers said.