INDIANAPOLIS – A new report finds the state stands to earn hundreds of millions of dollars if it legalizes online casino games.

Bills to allow online casino games, also known as iGaming, have been introduced at the Statehouse in the past, but they haven’t been able to advance. Now a new report is giving some hope that could change next session.

“iGaming is a market that Indiana can and should embrace,” said Matt Bell, president and CEO of the Casino Association of Indiana.

A new report from the Indiana Gaming Commission finds over three years, Indiana could earn between $341 million and $943 million in tax revenue.

Bell said he believes it wouldn’t come at a cost to casinos.

“The other six markets where iGaming has flourished, the data speaks for itself,” Bell said. “We see that we do not see cannibalization of brick-and-mortar facilities.”

Seven states have legalized online casino games in some form, Bell said.

The state report did highlight some concerns over a potential increase in problem gambling.

“Anytime that you put something online, that makes it so much easier for someone to gamble with or gamble on,” said Christina Gray, executive director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling.

Gray said her organization is not taking a position on iGaming. But there has been a slight increase in the number of calls to the Indiana Gambling Help Line since Indiana legalized sports betting three years ago, she added.

“Once you legalize it, then they feel more comfortable gambling then,” Gray said. “And so there is a possibility of an increase.”

It’s too early to tell what a proposal next session at the Statehouse could look like.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Indiana Gambling Help Line at (800) 994-8448. You can also text INGAMB to 53342.