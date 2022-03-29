INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday announced a multistate lawsuit against several federal agencies in an effort to end what he called “illegal and unconstitutional” mask mandates for travelers.

“There’s no good reason the feds should mandate masks at public transportation hubs and on commercial planes, buses, trains, ships and other vehicles,” AG Rokita said in a press release.

The other states involved in the lawsuit are Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Earlier this month, the federal mask mandate for transportation was extended to April 18. The requirement had been set to expire on March 18 but was extended to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies. The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

Also this month, CEOs of major U.S. airlines wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden to drop the federal transportation mask mandates along with the international pre-departure testing requirement. The letter said the restrictions are “no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment.”

Click here to read the full lawsuit filed Tuesday.