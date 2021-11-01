Indiana officials work to inform voters about election security

INDIANAPOLIS – During her tour of Indiana’s 92 counties, Secretary of State Holli Sullivan (R-Indiana) says she is working to inform voters about the election security measures the state has in place.

There are no statewide races in Indiana this November and only a few local elections around the state. Still, nearly a year after the November 2020 election, local officials say they’re regularly getting messages from voters questioning election security.

“I just want the voters to be confident in our voting machines, in our elections,” said Beth Sheller, election administrator for Hamilton County.

Sheller said she works to respond to every call or email she receives from voters asking about election security.

“I don’t mind at all giving people information about how we keep our machines secure, how we put them out on Election Day and keep them secure,” Sheller said.

Secretary Sullivan said her office is preparing a campaign for next year to increase voter confidence in elections.

“We do a lot in Indiana before voters cast their ballot to ensure that the entire elections process is secure,” she said.

Those security measures include public testing of voting equipment and certification of that equipment by an independent group, Sullivan said. Voting machines are not connected to the internet, she added.

Since there are no statewide elections this year, Sullivan said, her office is focusing its efforts on a review of the voter rolls by mailing postcards to voters to verify addresses.

“That’s an incredibly important role that our office has as well as your county clerks to make sure our voter list is maintained and updated,” Sullivan said.

Last session, the state legislature made some changes to election law regarding absentee voting, which included creating protocol for counties to check signatures on those ballots.

Political experts say right now there’s no clear evidence that election security concerns are impacting voter turnout. But some are worried that could change.

“There is a concern that this type of lack of trust in the system will cause people to feel similarly, that their vote won’t matter so why bother going to the polls?” explained Elizabeth Bennion, professor of political science at Indiana University South Bend.

Any further changes to election security procedures would come from the state legislature, Sullivan said.

If you have questions about election security, you can contact your local election office, Sheller said.

You can also find more information on the state’s website and through the Bowen Center for Public Affairs.