PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Governor Suzanne Crouch visited the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana facility, and heard about the company apprenticeship which invites people with disabilities to work alongside full-time workers.

Toyota partners with The Arc Southwest Indiana which integrates people with disabilities to help in company operations.

Crouch toured the facility where people with disabilities in the past have created car seats and performed maintenance.

The officials say more than 200,000 Hoosiers who have disabilities are not in the workforce.

“It is an incredible opportunity through this inclusive talent program to be able to those Hoosiers who want to work and be able to get them into the work force — and produce those two Toyota vehicles that have to be turned out every minute,” Crouch said.

Crouch says she is excited to see how Toyota will continue its program in similar environments.