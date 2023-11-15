WASHINGTON D.C. — On Tuesday evening, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including lawmakers from Indiana, helped pass H.R. 6363, a stopgap continuing resolution that would prevent a government shutdown if it is signed into law before Friday.

According to previous reports, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, brought forward a two-step continuing resolution to extend funding at current levels until mid-January for programs and agencies under four appropriations bills, including:

Military Construction and Veterans Affairs

Agriculture, Rural Development and Food and Drug Administration

Energy and Water Development

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Funding for the programs and agencies for the remaining eight appropriations bills, if the CR is signed into law, would be extended through early February. According to previous reports, the bill would also extend the authorization of programs implemented by the Farm Bill until the end of September.

Officials said the short-term funding measure was passed in bipartisan fashion, with a 336-95 vote. Some Indiana lawmakers showed their support by voting in favor of the measure, while others voted against it. The votes included:

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind. District 1 – YEA

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind. District 2 – NAY

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 – NAY

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind. District 4 – YEA

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. District 5 – NAY

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. District 6 – YEA

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. District 7 – YEA

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. District 8 – YEA

U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind. District 9 – NAY

After the vote, Bucshon said in a statement that this CR is a responsible way for Congress to avoid a government shutdown. He stressed that passing the short-term funding bill will put the House of Representatives “in the best position” to finalize the fiscal year 2024 appropriations process.

“The White House and Senate would love nothing more than to jam House Republicans with a fiscally irresponsible omnibus spending bill as the only choice to avoid a government shutdown right before the holidays,” Bucshon said in the statement. “Speaker Johnson’s short-term funding bill flips the script and will keep the federal government open, ensure the brave men and women overseas are paid, extend the 2018 Farm Bill and prevent another end-of-year omnibus that is loaded with Washington special interests. Without the threat of a government shutdown during the holidays looming over our heads, House Republicans will have the opportunity we need to finish this year’s appropriations bills through regular order and use the process to rein in wasteful Washington spending and achieve other conservative policy goals. House Republicans with Speaker Johnson at the helm are committed to putting Congress back on a path to fiscal responsibility for the American people.”

Carson also expressed his support for the short-term funding bill, saying he voted in favor of the CR to “keep the government open and critical public services running.”

“My focus is on the American people – not political games,” Carson said in a post on his social media after the vote.

Before the vote, Spartz expressed her concerns on social media about the bill, saying that the options are limited. However, when the CR included a Farm Bill extension until October, Spartz said she would ultimately not support the bill.

“I am fine to give Speaker Johnson some time till Jan-Feb but not until next fiscal year without proper deliberation,” the post read. “Congress needs to start doing its job not punt issues.”

Banks ultimately came out against the CR before the vote, stating that a “clean CR” is a vote to “keep funding Bidenomics, the open border and to continue $2 trillion (in) annual deficits.”

“I’m a no!,” Banks said on social media.

The vote in support of the CR will now move the bill to the U.S. Senate. According to previous reports, the bill has support from both party leaders. Officials said that they expect the U.S. Senate to pass the CR quickly, aimed at avoiding a government shutdown with the Thanksgiving holiday on the horizon and Friday being the shutdown deadline.