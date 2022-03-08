INDIANAPOLIS – Republican Indiana lawmakers have reached a tentative deal on a plan to cut some taxes, according to House Speaker Todd Huston.

It includes the elimination of the utility receipts tax and an income tax cut from 3.23% to 2.9% over a period of seven years, Huston said. The bill will not include any changes to the business personal property tax, which Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to cut.

Still, the bill may include “triggers” that would pause the tax cut if the state’s revenues fall below a certain level, Huston said.

“I think people will feel it in these times with all the inflation in prices,” Huston said. “The cut to the URT, the income tax cuts, I think it’s important. And look, we’ll see where the state is a year from now and see what we can do then.”

Meanwhile, Democrats want the income tax cut to go into effect more quickly – over four years instead of seven. And they’re calling for a suspension of the state’s gas tax – at least through July – amid the surge in gas prices.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana’s gasoline tax totals 32 cents per gallon.

“We believe that will actually provide meaningful relief to Hoosier motorists, and they need it now,” said State Sen. Tim Lanane (D-Anderson). “And we’re just fortunate that Indiana is in a position that we can do this.”

According to Lanane and State Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis), the Democrats’ gas tax proposal would cost the state $300 million. But, they argue, the state’s surplus can be used to cover those lost funds.

The final bill has not yet been released.