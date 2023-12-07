WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind. District 6, along with U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind. District 4 and other lawmakers, have introduced the Innovative Feed Enhancement and Economic Development Act of 2023 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to a news release from Pence’s office, the Innovative FEED Act would de-regulate animal feed additives. Since 1958, Pence said that farmers have benefited from the FDA’s “safe and effective feed additives.” But since then, products “have gotten caught up in an expensive and drug regulation process.”

Pence said that this act, if passed, would spur innovation by:

Creating a new category of animal feeds called “zootechnical animal food substances” and defining them as substances that only act within the GI tract of the animal to lower food pathogens, reduce byproducts for animals or affect its gut microbiome.

Making it clear that zootechnical animal food substances would be regulated within the FDA’s existing food additive petition process for market approval, saving innovators time and money.

Providing farmers with more voluntary tools to help nourish their animals and support the profitability of farmers

Leveling the playing field for American farmers and innovators.

“Animal feed additives improve both the health and productivity of livestock. Therefore, in order to remain competitive in the farming industry, it is critical that our nation’s farmers have access to these feed additives in a timely and affordable manner,” Pence said in the release. “My legislation will ensure this access by reducing FDA review times of feed additives by several years, cutting bureaucratic red tape, and spurring innovation to place the product in the producers’ hands sooner. It is past-time for Congress to make these necessary changes, which many other countries have already made, and, as your representative, I promise to always stand up for Hoosier farmers in Congress.”