INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is moving forward with plans for extensive renovations to improve officer training. But the project needs more funding than lawmakers have already approved.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy trains nearly two-thirds of the state’s officers, according to executive director Tim Horty.

Upcoming renovations will allow for more scenario-based training, Horty said. That includes the installation of new technology and construction of new dormitories and a training village.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter called the planned changes “25 years overdue.”

The training village “will replicate the environment that we police in around the state of Indiana with appropriate technology to interact with in that training experience,” Carter said.

In 2021, state lawmakers approved $70 million for the renovations. But Horty is asking legislators to approve another $15 million when they work on the state budget next year.

“We have looked at our model and decided what best suits our needs,” Horty said. “And then frankly, the costs of inflation have eaten away at some of that money.”

Lawmakers say they’re anticipating increased costs for construction. State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary), who serves on the state budget committee, said he wants lawmakers to take a look at funding for all of Indiana’s law enforcement training facilities.

“We just want to make sure that those resources are spread and shared adequately across the entire state,” Melton said.

For now, law enforcement officials say they remain hopeful about the request.

“Those investments are going to pay off… for every community within the state of Indiana,” Woodruff said.