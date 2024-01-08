INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled his 2024 “Next Level” agenda on Monday, Indiana House Republicans and House Democrats also released their respective agendas as the 2024 legislative session begins.

House Democrats

In a speech on the House floor on Monday afternoon, Indiana Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, the House Democratic Leader, outlined the House Democratic Caucus’ agenda. During his remarks on the floor, GiaQuinta said that Hoosiers are “fighting to stay afloat financially” because Indiana’s state laws “are not setting up Hoosiers for success.”

Because of this, GiaQuinta, and the Indiana House Democrats, introduced an Economic Freedom Agenda which included the following items:

Raise the minimum wage to $15

Rework HEA 1002 into a progam that encourages young people to pursue a career in trade unions

Make union dues tax-deductible

Implement a property tax credit funded by state surplus dollars

Ensure that Hoosiers have access to fair housing appraisals and mortgages and increase the renter deduction to $5,000

Fair housing protections

Enact universal Pre-K and give parents a tax break for childcare

Increase before and after school care funding

Protect Medicaid and increase reimbursement rates for healthcare professionals

“These actions are all doable — but not if this body limits its outlook from the start of this session,” GiaQuinta said. “…Let us rise to the occasion of this legislative session and pass solutions that make low- and middle-class Hoosiers’ household budgets easier to balance.”

Another priority that GiaQuinta spoke about during his address was in relation to citizen-led ballot referendums. GiaQuinta said he believes it is valuable for Hoosiers to decide on issues, rather than the legislature deciding which constitutional amendments go before voters.

“It doesn’t matter the issue: marijuana legalization, abortion, independent redistricting,” he said. “Voters from Ohio and Michigan to Kansas have weighed in loud and clear. Midwesterners don’t like the government telling them what to do. I don’t know about you, but I have a strong suspicion that Hoosiers don’t like the government telling them what to do on abortion or marijuana, either.”

Overall, GiaQuinta said that House Democrats will apporoach policy conversations with “open minds and positive attitudes.” He hopes to pass “as many bills as possible out of the House with bipartisan support.”

“I make this promise to all House lawmakers and all 6.8 million Hoosiers today: We will be having policy discussions of substance this session. House Democrats will initiate conversations about wages, property taxes, housing costs, childcare, labor rights, healthcare costs, education and governmental transparency,” he said. “…Now, let’s get to work.”

House Republicans

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers announced the top priorities for the Indiana House Republicans in the 2024 Legislative Session in a news release from the Indiana House Republicans. Those priorities include:

Expanding work-based learning

Stepping up for retirees

Boosting student reading proficiency

Supporting the state’s Jewish students

Protecting taxpayers.

“We’re expecting a fast and productive session ahead, and we’ll keep our attention on supporting Hoosier taxpayers and students,” Huston said. “Our priorities are focused on expanding work-based learning, boosting third grade reading proficiency, targeting antisemitism, stepping up for our public retirees by passing a 13th check and protecting taxpayers. We’re ready to hit the ground running, and I look forward to working with our House and Senate colleagues, and Governor Holcomb to take our priorities across the finish line.”

Huston cited House Bill 1001, authored by Indiana Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-Noblesville, as a way for the state to boost workforce-based learning and grow the talent pipeline. The bill, if passed in its current form, would expand the Frank O’Bannon Grant and 21st Century Scholarship to include job training in addition to traditional college coursework, helping students obtain certificates and certifications to enter the workforce.

An additional priority brought forward by Indiana House Republicans is to make Indiana the top state in the nation for third grade reading proficiency by 2027. Huston said in the release that House Republicans will support legislative efforts to achieve that goal, efforts that are expected to begin in the Indiana Senate.

House Bill 1002 would help build on the state’s history of supporting Jewish communities, the release said. The bill, authored by Indiana Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, would target antisemitism on college campuses and K-12 classrooms.

Other bills that have been proposed by House Republicans include House Bill 1003, proposed by Indiana Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, which would create “a more efficient and balanced appeals process… presided by administrative law judges.” If passed, House Bill 1004, proposed by Indiana Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would implement a one-time payment to retired public servants from dedicated funds.

Indiana residents are able to follow the 2024 Legislative Session by clicking here.