INDIANAPOLIS — After Monday served as the beginning of the 2024 Legislative Session in the state of Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb will give lawmakers and the general public the State of the State on Tuesday evening.

Holcomb will deliver his 2024 “State of the State” address at 7 p.m. Tuesday to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives. This is Holcomb’s final “State of the State” address, with 2024 being his last year as Indiana’s governor.

This comes after Holcomb unveiled his 2024 legislative agenda on Monday. Per previous reports, this included the new “One Start to Stop” campaign, an emphasis on access to affordable early childhood education and bolstering K-12 literacy efforts.

During last year’s “State of the State” address, Holcomb focused on new spending across various sectors including public health, education and law enforcement.