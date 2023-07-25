INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indiana colleges and universities are navigating the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Affirmative Action as students prepare to head back to campuses across the Hoosier state.

Just weeks away from the start of the fall semester, some Indiana higher learning institutions say this particular US Supreme Court decision was anticipated for quite some time and that they’ve had measures well underway to foster a more diverse student body.

“We’ve always taken a very different approach,” Daniel J. Elsener, president of Marian University, said.

Elsener has been Marian University’s president for 22 years. He said Marian works with more than 100 schools and has had success with an initiative to welcome more Latino students to campus.

“Years ago, we decided to drive up our Latino population,” he said. “So, we’ve gone from around 5% to 17%.”

Butler University spokesperson Mark Apple said BU relies on a number of partner organizations to provide pipelines for students of Color.

“We can look to organizations like Indiana Latino Institute, and the Urban League and Center for Leadership Development,” Apple said.

Apple said those partnerships helped pave the way for Butler to welcome the most diverse class in its history 2 years ago.

“We were over 21% People of Color and have been able to maintain that the last couple of years,” Apple said.

Wabash College President Scott Feller said Wabash works with several charter schools and community organizations across the country.

He also said only a fraction of institutions nationwide have severely low admission rates, which is why he believes the Supreme Court’s decision won’t change most admission policies across the board.

“I don’t know any college and university that doesn’t want to broaden access to higher education in this country right now,” Feller said. “My worry is most of our attention right now is on these highly rejective, elite colleges and universities, and it distorts the true picture of educational opportunity in this country.”



FOX59/CBS4 reached out to several colleges and universities for their take on the SCOTUS decision. Below are their responses.

Ball State:

“Admission for students to Ball State is selective, and we carefully evaluate all applications on an individual and holistic basis. Among other permissible factors, we consider academic performance, level of coursework, extracurricular participation, and life experiences. We are committed to our enduring values, including inclusiveness—which we define as our commitment to respect and embrace equity, inclusion, and diversity in people, ideas, and opinions. The decision by the United States Supreme Court will not change how we decide which applicants to admit, because race is not a factor we consider in our admissions process.”

Purdue:

“Purdue University will follow the law.”

Indiana University:

“While we review today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, Indiana University reaffirms our commitment to fostering a learning environment that is enriched by students, faculty and staff with a broad range of backgrounds and by robust discourse that draws on various perspectives and beliefs. In creating this experience, we reflect the fullness of our state, nation and world and prepare IU students for lifelong success as citizens and contributors to a global economy.”

Notre Dame:

“At Notre Dame, our Catholic mission compels us to build a class reflecting the diversity of experiences and gifts of the human family. We undertake a comprehensive assessment of applicants, admit talented students with interests and aspirations consonant with our mission, and provide opportunities for a wide range of young people. These commitments are as meaningful today at Notre Dame as they were yesterday. We will study the Supreme Court’s decision and consider any implications for our admissions process as we strive to fulfill our distinctive mission.”

Ivy Tech:

“Ivy Tech is an open admissions institution. This decision will not affect our admissions process. Ivy Tech will continue our commitment to ensuring all Hoosiers have high value post-secondary and career opportunities.”

University of Southern Indiana:

“The University does not have a statement or anyone available to talk on this subject at this time.”

Anderson University:

Declined request for an interview.

Depauw University:

Unavailable for comment at this time.

Saint Mary’s College:

Awaiting response.

Commission for Higher Education:

“The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has historically called out educational attainment gaps and will continue to do so. Last year, we sounded the alarm that while the overall college-going decline impacted every demographic, some student groups experienced greater effects. We have a responsibility to not only highlight the challenges that persist but to also ensure all Hoosiers can access the opportunity education and training beyond high school can provide. The Commission’s strategic initiatives such as the Indiana Pre-Admissions initiative, the 21st Century Scholars program, the Frank O’Bannon grant, revising the state’s Outcomes-Based Performance Funding formula and the Indiana College Core are all geared toward addressing existing gaps and supporting students who may be getting left behind. Regardless of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, the Commission will stand committed to continuing its work highlighting remaining challenges and working with Indiana institutions to support all Hoosiers in their pursuit of higher education.”