INDIANAPOLIS – Candidates in the 2024 Indiana gubernatorial race were not the only ones to file their 2023 annual contributions and expenditure reports on Wednesday.

According to documents filed on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website, candidates for the Indiana Attorney General position, as well as the Indiana Lieutenant Governor position, also filed their respective 2023 annual reports.

This comes after the 2024 Indiana gubernatorial candidates reported that millions of dollars has been raised, as well as spent, in 2023, leading up to the election year, according to previous reports.

Todd Rokita – Todd Rokita Election Committee

Todd Rokita, the current Indiana Attorney General and a Republican, announced in his reelection campaign’s 2023 annual report that in the second half of 2023, Rokita raised more than $1.2 million in campaign contributions.

On July 1, 2023, Rokita’s campaign reported that it had $892,518.01 of cash on hand. Through the end of the year, the campaign raised $349,839.43, bringing the contributions in that time period to $1,242,357.44.

From July 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, Rokita’s campaign spent $160,879.06, leaving the campaign with $1,081,478.38 in cash on hand in 2024.

To date, Rokita’s campaign has raised $1,415,486.93 and has spent $334,008.55.

Destiny Wells – Wells for Indiana

The campaign for Destiny Wells, the Democratic challenger for the state’s attorney general position, has raised more than $68,500 in campaign contributions in the second half of 2023, according to her 2023 annual report.

From July 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, Wells’ campaign raised $68,984.50, according to the report. In that same time period, Wells’ campaign has spent $13,689.28.

This leaves the Wells campaign with $55,295.22 in cash on hand going into 2024.

Micah Beckwith – Micah for Lt. Governor

According to his campaign’s 2023 annual report, Indiana Lieutenant Governor candidate Micah Beckwith, a Republican, announced that the campaign has raised more than $82,000 in campaign contributions.

According to his website, Beckwith is a pastor, small business owner and podcast host from Noblesville.

On July 1, Beckwith’s campaign reported that the campaign had $17,230.31 of cash on hand. Though at the end of the year, Beckwith’s campaign raised $65,663.86 to bring the total of contributions in the second half of 2023 to $82,894.17.

From July 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, Beckwith’s campaign reported that it spent $49,433.71, leaving the campaign with $$33,460.46 in cash on hand in 2024.

To date, Beckwith’s campaign has raised $90,727.13 and has spent $57,266.67.