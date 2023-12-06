INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the ongoing abortion ban debate Wednesday.

The defense appealed a preliminary injunction issued by the Marion County Trial Court following a September 2022 class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU. That lawsuit claimed the state’s near-total abortion ban infringed on the religious freedom of some Hoosiers. While the ban is still in place statewide, the injunction only impacts certain groups, and is one of several lawsuits the ACLU has brought forth against the ban.

The attorney of the appellant, James Barta, argued to the court that the state has a compelling interest to protect a fetus’ development at all stages regardless of a person’s strongly held religious beliefs. ”This is not a matter of legislating one religion over another,” Barta said addressing the court. “The prohibition on abortion and the exceptions are religiously neutral.”

However, some religious leaders who were deposed as part of this hearing said they weren’t convinced of this. ”It is a religious argument by a certain section of Christianity,” Rev. Katie Romano Griffin, Senior Minister of All Souls Indianapolis, said.

The reverend, who leads a Unitarian Universalist congregation, said several members of the church have not been able to exercise their faith because of the state’s near-total abortion ban.

“I’ve talked to a lot of Unitarian Universalist young adults who are thinking about if they need to go through sterilization procedures,” Rev. Griffin said.

The defense argued a substantial burden on those with strong religious beliefs must be proven, not just a possibility. However, ACLU of Indiana’s Legal Director Ken Falk said for the plaintiffs, it’s not hypothetical.

“They’ve changed their sexual practices to avoid becoming pregnant, they’re being substantially burdened today because of this law, which is counter to their religious beliefs,” Falk said.

The court also questioned whether or not religious beliefs should be included in the list of exceptions to the state’s ban. However, it is unclear when the court will make its final decision. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Office of the Indiana Attorney General said:

“We once again stood up for the rights of the most vulnerable today. Our argument exposed the plaintiffs’ failed attempt to portray childbirth and pregnancy as a toss-away political issue, rather than a sacred gift…

The latest desperate posturing by cynical pro-abortion activists proves their true intentions – to ruthlessly attempt to block the will of Hoosiers. Voters elect their representatives who then reflect their constituents’ views while in Session…

The State has a compelling interest to protect children from being unjustly killed, and our office will continue to defend the lives of the unborn against even the most radical, pro-death extremists. We look forward to the court’s ruling on this matter.”