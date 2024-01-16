INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the campaign of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Tuesday that his campaign is expected to report more than $1 million in cash on hand for his 2024 campaign.

According to a news release, Rokita, Indiana’s current attorney general, said the campaign will file a finance report with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday that is expected to indicate that his reelection campaign has more than $1 million cash on hand.

“I am humbled and grateful for the tremendous support I have received from supporters across Indiana,” Rokita said in the release. “Hoosiers know I am laser-focused on fighting for their liberties, their safety, and our commonsense values. I look forward to running an aggressive, focused campaign in 2024 and to continuing my service as Attorney General for four more years.”

Officials said for the election cycle so far, Rokita’s campaign committee has raised $1.7 million.

According to previous reports, Rokita announced in February 2023 that he would be running for reelection. Destiny Wells, a Democrat who previously ran for the Indiana Secretary of State position in 2022, is also running for Indiana Attorney General.