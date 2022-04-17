INDIANAPOLIS – With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law promising to bring billions of dollars to the nation’s roads, bridges, and transit systems, federal officials are touring the country to tout the legislation. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) visited Tell City, Indiana this week to explain how the bill affects rural communities.

“We know that communities rise or fall based on the quality of infrastructure,” Sec. Buttigieg said.

Federal dollars will reportedly go to a new pier on Tell City’s river port, which moves thousands of tons of material per year. It’s planning to use a $1.6 million federal grant awarded last year. Local leaders, like Tell City Mayor Chris Cail, say the investment is a crucial step towards moving the community forward.

“Our team-working relationship with INDOT has allowed us to progress our community with continued strength and sustainability,” Mayor Cail said.

To discuss the new law, IN Focus is speaking with White House Infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu. He say the measures give the U.S. the green light to repair its critical infrastructure, from roads and bridges to clean air and high-speed internet.

“A lot of this stuff is right here in rural America,” Landrieu said. “All of the departments represented in this bill are going to be moving out through rural America to talk to them about having access to their government.”

Landrieu believes that the Biden Administration is doing what it can to lift up and advance rural communities. By having input from local leaders and former mayors, he says the law was tailored to have a localized approach.

“He sees them, he knows that they are there; this bill was designed to help them,” Landrieu said. “Now we’re flooding the zone of actually getting back out there and delivering the promises that the president made.”

Watch more of our interview with White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu in the video above.