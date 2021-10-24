IN Focus: Rep. Carson discusses infrastructure talks, Bannon contempt charges

INDIANAPOLIS – With infrastructure spending dominating politics in Washington, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson is speaking with IN Focus to discuss the latest on the negotiations.

Rep. Carson, who represents most of Indianapolis in Indiana’s 7th congressional district, said that recent updates have seen a number of progressive priorities fall by the wayside, such as free community college and action to combat climate change. Despite these setbacks, he says it’s not the end of the road for these crucial issues facing our country and planet.

“The idea, and the hope quite frankly, is that we’ll be able to go back and make the necessary corrections, hopefully in the next Congress or the next few months.”

In order for Rep. Carson to support the federal infrastructure and spending bills, he told us he needs to see quality funding, and jobs, to come to the Hoosier State. He says that Democrats are on the right track, but the bills are being caught up in the politics and personal goals of some legislators.

“You’re talking about 15 – 20 million jobs over the next 20 years, this is easy,” Rep. Carson said. “But because people have greater ambitions, they’re stopping the train.”

Rep. Carson also spoke on recent actions taken by the committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Members voted to hold longtime Donald Trump-ally Steve Bannon in contempt of a congressional subpoena. That may bring criminal action amid the growing debate over former president Trump’s role in the events. Bannon refused to turn over documents to the committee, citing the former president’s executive privilege.

“I think Steve Bannon has displayed a kind of arrogance,” Rep. Carson said. “We are still reeling from the effects of that very dangerous attack… and [Bannon] was a big part of orchestrating that, or at least contributing to a very hostile environment.”

Hear more from Congressman Andre Carson’s interview with Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow in the video above.