IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Supreme Court vacancy, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the new vacancy on the Supreme Court? How do they see the nomination process playing out?

What are their thoughts on the Indiana legislature’s priorities on education and other matters?

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston, and Tony Samuel discuss the president’s options for the Court. They also talk about the bills at the Statehouse dealing with education, high school sports, and more.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.