INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about Attorney General Todd Rokita’s recent trip to the southern border?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston, and Adam Wren discuss AG Rokita’s recent travels. Plus, they look ahead to the upcoming midterm elections, and discuss the impact of former VP Mike Pence’s remarks Friday saying that former President Trump “was wrong” in saying that Pence could have overturned the results.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.