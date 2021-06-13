IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss possible candidates for governor, the week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS — It’ll be nearly three years until the first votes are cast in the race for governor, but potential candidates are already lining up on both sides to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, who just began serving his second and final term in office earlier this year.

IN Focus panelist Adam Wren recently complied his first installment of “power rankings” for Democrats and Republicans who may be considering a run for governor in 2024.

One name on the list: former state superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick, who told IN Focus she has now officially switched parties from Republican to Democrat after leaving office in January.

Some news from my interview with former state superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick, who tells she me has officially switched parties from R to D.



Panelists Adam Wren, Laura Wilson, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel break down the list of potential candidates and discuss more of this week’s top stories.

