INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the May primaries this week? WHat are their predictions for Indiana’s congressional delegation heading into the midterm elections?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Adam Wren, and Bill Moreau preview all of the key races. They also discuss the projected low voter turnout compared to the 2020 presidential election.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.