INDIANAPOLIS – What do Indiana’s political insiders think about Governor Holcomb’s trip to Slovakia and Israel? What are their thoughts on commitments to Ukrainian refugees?

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy, Adam Wren, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz take a look at Gov. Holcomb’s trip. They’re also discussing former governor Mike Pence’s new “Freedom Agenda” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.