IN Focus: One-on-one with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS – With the 2022 midterm elections approaching, political leaders from both sides of the aisle are starting to prepare. Jamie Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, recently sat down with IN Focus to discuss his party’s biggest priorities, including infrastructure and passing President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, which has now been stalled in the Senate.

Harrison touted the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bringing $1 trillion in funding to transportation, broadband, and utilities ($550 billion of which is new spending). Saying that the law’s provisions have wide public approval, Harrison says the most important job now is to “educate people about what is in this bill.”

“What we’re trying to do is to find relief for the American people so that they can provide more to their families,” Harrison said.

According to Harrison, this relief comes by way of reduced childcare costs, as well as more money invested in broadband and public transportation. Harrison said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes huge investments in Indiana’s economy. The Hoosier State is set to receive $6.6 billion dollars to repair its roads and bridges, $680 million for public transportation, and $100 million for expanding broadband.

Most of the state’s congressional delegation, including all seven House Republicans, voted against the bill.

Harrison criticized what he saw as Republican inaction.

“For years the Republicans under Donald Trump promised to do these very same things and they failed to do so,” Harrison said. “In ten months, Joe Biden has delivered, Democrats have delivered, and we’re going to continue to do that.

Looking towards the 2022 midterms, Harrison said he is hoping to break the precedent of first-term administrations losing power in Congress.

“I am a believer that you can make your own history,” Harrison said. “We are selling what we are delivering for the American people.”

Watch more of Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow’s interview with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in the video above.