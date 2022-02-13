INDIANAPOLIS – It was a busy week in Washington as lawmakers continue their investigation into the events of January 6th. More subpoenas have been issued to former President Donald Trump’s inner circle, including one time trade advisor Peter Navarro. There’s also disagreement among Republican officials, with some calling the events of January 6th “legitimate political discourse.”

Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence made headlines last week, directly refuting Trump’s claims of a stolen election for the first time. While Trump believes he had the power to throw out electors from disputed states, Pence asserted that the former president is misguided.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

His comments have exposed a growing divide within the Republican party. A widely-circulated resolution by the Republican National Committee recently referred to the events as “legitimate political discourse.” Some conservative lawmakers on Capitol Hill are refuting this notion, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next,” Sen. McConnell said. “The issue is whether or not the R.N.C. should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views of the majority. That’s not the job of the R.N.C.”

The debate took another dramatic turn when Republican officials voted to censure two of their own members. Lawmakers singled out Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their participation in the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack. Republicans across Congress have given their opinions on the divisive day, including Indiana Senator Todd Young. In an interview, Sen. Young reiterated his stance against the riot.

“I don’t know any American that regards it as ‘legitimate political discourse,'” Sen. Young said. “I certainly haven’t encountered them here in the state of Indiana.”

Also on Capitol Hill, Sen. Young joined several Republicans to call on the Biden administration to do more to combat violent crime. It comes as major cities across the country, including Indianapolis, saw a record number of homicides last year. He accused Democrats of being “soft on crime.”

“We’re pleading with this administration to step up, to lead.” Sen. Young said.

Watch more reaction following Pence’s comments, as well as our ongoing coverage of bail reform proposals, in the video above.