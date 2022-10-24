INDIANAPOLIS — The candidates for US Senate sat down with IN Focus Monday night to answer your questions about the big issues facing Congress.

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, a Democrat, is challenging Senator Todd Young, a Republican.

Sen. Young was first elected in 2016 and is seeking his second term. Young previously served six years in the House. His 2022 campaign is focused on his military service, semiconductor manufacturing and inflation.

McDermott has been the mayor of Hammond in northwest Indiana since 2004. McDermott says his top priority is protecting abortion access.

The forum was one of the final times we will hear the candidates before election day, November 8.