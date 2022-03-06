INDIANAPOLIS – Reactions came pouring in from Indiana lawmakers following President Biden’s first State of the Union address. With the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president touched on a number of topics, from defending NATO allies to rising costs across the economy.

The address drew strong reaction from Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-05), the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress. She has been vocal both on Capitol Hill and in Indiana, speaking at a pro-Ukraine rally on Monument Circle.

Rep. Spartz says that with all the partisan gridlock in Congress, this is an important time to put politics aside. She hopes that the Biden administration can deliver on its promises, with strong words coming from the president.

“This is life and death, people are dying,” Rep. Spartz said. “And any delay in action will cause people dearly.”

Led by Rep. Spartz, the House passed a Resolution supporting the people of Ukraine. In the Senate, lawmakers are reportedly expecting to vote on a War Crimes Resolution that will be introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Following the president’s address, Senator Todd Young and his likely election year opponent Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott spoke one-on-one with IN Focus to give their thoughts on President Biden’s remarks.

Although Sen. Young said the president was “strong on Ukraine,” he thinks the president missed an opportunity. He’s also calling for Senate hearings on how to restrict more of Russia’s foreign energy trade.

“We have a number of domestic challengers here, and [President Biden] failed to lean in to those to the extent I would have liked,” Sen. Young said.

Mayor McDermott praised the president for his decision-making in office. Praising the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he said he would be honored to campaign with President Biden, despite some Democrats showing signs they may distance themselves from Biden on the campaign trail this year.

“I would be so honored to have the President of the United States campaign with me,” Mayor McDermott said. “I would go arm and arm with him.”

Rep. André Carson (R-IN-07) also gave strong words against Russian aggression. In a statement, Rep. Carson called the invasion a “clear power grab,” and warned that the conflict could “destabilize the world.”

“The U.S. must continue doing all we can to stop this war and hold Russia accountable,” Rep. Carson said. “President Biden made it clear: Don’t bet against the American people.”

We also heard from Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN-08), who praised the president’s current actions against Russia. Although he approves of the current operations with NATO allies, Rep. Bucshon feels that the U.S. could have been more proactive. He also criticized many of the president’s domestic proposals, calling them a “liberal wish list.”

“I think some of the things we’re doing now, we should have done months ago ahead of the invasion,” Rep. Buschon said.

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) says he’s inspired by the Ukrainian people standing up for their country. With conflict intensifying, he wants world leaders to be more forceful with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We know that Putin is a man on a mission, and he’s an international thug,” Sen. Braun said. “It looks like he’s willing to push hard even though he’s on a misguided mission.

Watch more reaction from President Biden’s State of the Union address in the video above.