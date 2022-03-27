INDIANAPOLIS – State lawmakers are planning their next moves after Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto of House Bill 1041. The legislature is poised to meet again in May to override his decision to block the measure. Reactions are also pouring in over the “permitless carry” bill’s passage into state law.

HB 1296 allows many Hoosiers 18 and older to carry a handgun without a permit. The law does not apply to anyone not able to buy a gun, such as convicted felons or anyone deemed “mentally unfit.” During the legislative session, lawmakers opposing the bill argued that it would make Hoosiers less safe. Gov. Holcomb disagreed, saying it protects legal gun owners Second Amendment rights.

“[House Enrolled Act] 1296, which I’ve signed… entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our state,” Gov. Holcomb said in a statement.

The bill recieved pushback from the leadership of the Indiana State Police. In a statement, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter addressed the issue of finding out who is not allowed to posses a firearm.

“I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as finding the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm,” Superintendent Carter said.

Additional members of law enforcement are weighing in on the legislation. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding spoke to IN Focus on the new challenges officers face.

“Now if you have three people who shouldn’t posses a weapon inside a vehicle, and they get stopped by police… they can have some young person, an 18-year-old person in the car and just claim that ‘Those are my guns,'” Sheriff Wedding said.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita disagrees with the bill’s criticisms. In a statement, he said Gov. Holcomb was correct to sign “this manifestation of our God-given 2nd Amendment right into code.” He also committed to any challenges to the law.

“We’ll defend any attacks on constitutional carry and remain committed not only to the right to defend ourselves and our families, but to the great men and women of law enforcement statewide,” AG Rokita said.

The bill will go into effect starting July 1st. Meanwhile, Gov. Holcomb vetoed controversial House Bill 1041. The measure would ban transgender female high school athletes from playing on the girls team. In a letter to state lawmakers, he said the bill would cause confusion among schools across the state.

“Student-athletes could be treated differently according to which school they attend and compete for,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Republican lawmakers may soon override the veto at an upcoming meeting in May. Proponents of HB 1041 say it ensures fairness in girls school sports, while others say it attacks transgender youth. In his letter, Gov. Holcomb argued that there is no evidence female athletes are at a disadvantage right now in Indiana. Many lawmakers disagree, including House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers).

“This issue continues to be in the national spotlight and for good reason as women have worked hard for equal opportunities on the playing field – and that’s exactly what they deserve,” Speaker Huston said.

HB 1041 has been heavily criticized by organizations supporting transgender rights. Speaking to IN Focus, leaders of the ACLU of Indiana committed to challenging the bill if Gov. Holcomb’s veto is defeated.

“Even if this law somehow gets put into place, the ACLU is going to do everything we can to make sure it never comes into effect, and that we protect trans kids by all means possible,” said Katie Blair, who is the Director of Advocacy and Public Policy with the ACLU of Indiana.

Watch more reactions on the Governor’s decisions in the video above.