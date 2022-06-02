INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of Hoosier health care providers have signed a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb asking him not to call a special session on abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

As of Thursday, more than 300 physicians and other health care professionals have signed the letter, which raises concerns about the potential consequences of an abortion ban. Another letter from providers in training has received 80 signatures so far.

This comes after a leaked draft opinion that shows the U.S. Supreme Court may allow states to choose their own abortion restrictions.

“We worry about increased morbidity, maternal mortality, infant mortality,” said Dr. Alison Case, a family medicine physician and an abortion provider through a clinic.

Dr. Case joined forces with the Reproductive Health Access Project to help write and deliver letters to the governor urging him not to call a special session if Roe is overturned.

Case pointed out several prominent health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, support abortion access.

“If a pregnancy is carried to term and that person is in danger of having some kind of complication, that can leave the infant without a mother,” Dr. Case said. “So we have to ask ourselves what are we trying to achieve here?”

Earlier this year, Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Holcomb asking him to call a special session if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

So far, Republican legislative leaders haven’t revealed what their legislation would look like should that happen.

Some Indiana doctors say they would support an abortion ban.

“The part that I see the most are mental health complaints and symptoms that people have carried for many years after abortion,” said Dr. Andrew Mullally, a family medicine physician in Fort Wayne who is active with Right to Life.

Dr. Mullally said he believes health care providers and lawmakers should focus on resources to help expectant mothers as alternatives to abortion.

“Some people need help making a plan, whether it’s going to be a plan to raise a child or an adoption plan,” Mullally said. “Other people have physical or mental health issues, drug abuse.”

We’ve reached out to the governor’s office and Republican lawmakers to get their response to the letter.

We’re still waiting to hear back.