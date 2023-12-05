INDIANAPOLIS — Suzanne Crouch, the current lieutenant governor and an Indiana gubernatorial candidate, said she would aim to eliminate the state’s income tax if she is elected governor.

According to Crouch’s website, Crouch said she believes that eliminating the state income tax will grow wages, grow the state’s economy and put more money back into the pockets of Indiana residents.

In a video on Crouch’s website, she criticized federal economic policies, saying that President Joe Biden’s “failed economic policies” are hurting Indiana families. Crouch also said that the state’s budget surplus are funds that should go back to Hoosiers.

On Crouch’s website, Crouch outlined the following ways that she would move to eliminate the state income tax:

Return to taxpayers all budget and reserve fund surpluses beyond reasonably necessary levels in the form of permanent individual rate reductions and, eventually, individual income tax elimination.

Modernize the tax code to reflect the Indiana economy of the 21st century.

Limit the growth and cost of Indiana government to necessary levels.

Limit expenditures to a 2% inflation adjusted growth rate.

Trigger reductions and elimination based on realizing key base-line revenue levels or other appropriate benchmarks, which triggers could reflect.

“I can guarantee you that the radical left, big spending bureaucrats and special interest groups will scream bloody murder and claim we can’t eliminate the personal income tax,” Crouch said in the video. “That’s because they believe they can spend your money better than you can. But that money’s not theirs. It’s yours and you always spend it more wisely.”

Many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

In a statement previously provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office said that official candidate filing for the 2024 state and federal primary election does not start until January.