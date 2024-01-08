INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2024 Indiana legislative session kicks off, Gov. Eric Holcomb will unveil his priorities for the session on Monday.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, Holcomb will release his 2024 Next Level Agenda during an address at 10 a.m. on Monday. Holcomb is expected to speak on his legislative and administrative priorities for the session, which can be viewed above starting at 10 a.m.

Some of the items that Holcomb spoke about during Monday’s speech included:

Early childhood education access, affordability and expansion, as well as bolstering K-12 literacy efforts;

Work directly with local communities to help them prepare and recover from natural disasters

One Start to Stop campaign, an effort to connect Hoosiers with a single source to lead them to education, training and jobs programs and services.

The rest of the 2024 Next Level Agenda included legislative and administrative priorities in five categories, including:

Education

Economic and workforce development

Community development

Good government

Health

During the speech, Holcomb also unveiled the Hoosier Playbook, a resource guide that he said was born out of conversations with local leaders and partners. Holcomb said that the guide showcases resources and programs that the state has built for individuals, businesses and communities across the state.

“The Hoosier Playbook will assist local leaders locate state resources to further strengthen their communities. From health and wellness initiatives to education and training to cultural amenities and placemaking tools, the state of Indiana seeks to be a partner with our cities, towns, and counties as they work to develop in their own unique ways,” Holcomb said in the release. “This Administration and this year’s agenda, approaches the work ahead as an all-hands-on deck effort to connect Hoosiers with the assistance they need and when they need it the most.”

Before Monday’s speech, Holcomb gave FOX59/CBS4 some insight into what could be included during a recent sit-down interview. Holcomb said at that time that his biggest priorities for the 2024 session were economic and workforce development, bringing a “laser focus” on quality of place initiatives.

According to previous reports, the 2023 legislative session concluded in April 2023. Lawmakers focused last year’s session on education, including teacher raises and an expansion of the state’s school voucher program. Other areas that lawmakers focused on included public health, salaries of first responders and grants to attract workers to Indiana.

Holcomb said at the time that 2023 was the 10th straight legislative session that lawmakers balanced the state budget.