INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb says a special session to focus on new abortion legislation is “on the table” if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

This comes after a draft opinion of the potential Supreme Court ruling on the topic was leaked.

Earlier this year, 100 Republican lawmakers signed a letter to Gov. Holcomb asking him to call a special session if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

“I know for myself, I will always stand for life and especially for those that are most vulnerable,” said State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury), one of the lawmakers advocating for a special session.

King is the author of a new state law that bans coerced abortions.

“I think it was important to add that to our abortion code because of the obvious gravitas of the outcome of that situation,” King said.

Many Democrats at the Statehouse voted against the legislation.

“It was redundant,” said State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend). “We already have coercion laws on the books.”

Bauer said she’s worried about what new abortion restrictions the legislature’s Republican supermajority could pass if the Supreme Court allows states to make their own decisions.

Bauer said she believes there are other ways to prevent abortions, such as improving access to contraception.

“We’ve had legislation introduced a number of years in a row where we’re trying to allow pharmacies to introduce or allow birth control prescription, and that has not moved forward,” Bauer said.

When speaking with reporters Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb said calling a special session to discuss new abortion legislation remains “an option,” depending on what the Supreme Court decides.

When asked whether he would support a total ban on abortion or allowing for certain exceptions, such as cases involving rape, incest or the mother’s life being at risk, Holcomb responded, “I have a hard time being the person that’s part of taking of a life. And I’ll review the decision that has impact on that.”

Holcomb did not say what he wants the potential new legislation to look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned.