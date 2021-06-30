Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff after former Indiana first lady’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of former First Lady Patricia Whitcomb, who passed away Sunday at age 91.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, July 12. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

Whitcomb served as first lady from 1969 to 1974 when her husband, Ed Whitcomb, was governor. She died at her home in Seymour.

Governor Holcomb issued the following statement on Whitcomb’s death:

Pat Whitcomb served Hoosiers during her time as First Lady with honor and grace. She loved to travel and made it a point to visit all 92 counties in Indiana, twice. I loved that she learned how to greet people in many different languages so she could communicate with the world as she loved meeting new people from all corners always defining our signature Hoosier Hospitality. Janet and I extend our condolences to the Whitcomb family. Governor Holcomb

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Winklepeck and Brock Funeral Home in Brownstown, Indiana.