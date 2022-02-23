INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana legislature moves forward with a bill to regulate school curriculum, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he has not decided whether he’ll sign it into law.

House Bill 1134 passed the Senate education committee Wednesday on an 8-5 vote, mostly along party lines. State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) was the only Republican on the committee to join Democrats in voting against the measure.

The bill, which restricts how teachers can discuss topics like race, gender and ethnicity with students, was scaled back by the bill’s Senate sponsor, State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger), last week.

The amended version of House Bill 1134 would also allow parents to access their child’s online learning portal.

“I think the bill, where it is now, is a vast improvement on where it started, with the emphasis rightly so on transparency and parental engagement,” Holcomb said Wednesday.

Gov. Holcomb said his team has been “engaged with [legislative] leadership and members on a regular basis” regarding the school curriculum bill.

Holcomb said he will decide whether he plans to sign the bill once he reads the final version.

“Education represents not just a big part of our budget, but a big part of our state’s destiny,” Holcomb said. “So we need to get it right.”

Some parents and other supporters have argued the bill ensures transparency and neutrality in schools, but many educators have remain opposed.

“Students deserve to understand the full scope of our history,” said Erica Buchanan-Rivera, director of equity and inclusion for Washington Township schools.

The bill bans the teaching of certain concepts. including that any race, gender or ethnicity is inherently superior or inferior to another.

Though the bill allows the teaching of “historical injustices,” Buchanan-Rivera said she believes it would prevent teachers from discussing some current or past events if it becomes law.

“It would be difficult for teachers to have critical conversations about race within the classroom environment, or even conversations pertaining to discriminatory practices,” she said.

School officials say many Hoosier parents already have ways to voice concerns about lessons.

“Any parent that would ever have any concerns of course can lift that to their school principal, to the district office,” Jason Woebkenberg, chief communications officer for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

An amendment approved Wednesday did address some concerns some parents and educators had previously raised related to mental health services for students. Parental consent would no longer be required in some situations, according to Rogers’ amendment.

If the bill passes the full Senate, the changes that have been made need to be negotiated with lawmakers in the House before the bill heads to the governor’s desk.