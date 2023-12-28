INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the office of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Thursday that more than $18 million in grants will be given to more than 60 entities across the state to support child care.

According to a news release from Holcomb’s office, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is awarding $18.1 million in employer-sponsored child care grants to 64 businesses, community groups and school corporations.

“We wanted those who know first-hand the critical needs of their employees, and those who are best positioned to partner in their communities, to create child care solutions for their workforce, and they delivered,” Holcomb said in the release. “This effort harnesses the combined efforts of businesses, community groups and schools that want to support working Hoosiers’ careers and our youngest learners across the state.”

The release said that 33 employers plan to provide on-site child care to their employees, while 13 will offer child care tuition benefits to their workers. The remaining entities that received funds plan to support child care for their employees in other ways, including reserving seats at partner child care centers.

“I look forward to seeing all the inventive approaches to child care come to life in communities across the state, and partnering with more businesses, community groups and schools on this important, collaborative effort to support children, their families and the state’s economy,” Courtney Penn, the OECOSL director, said in the release. “Birth to age 5 are the most critical in a person’s life, and now more of our next generation will receive early education that is crucial to their brain and social development.”

The entities that received this round of awards are expected to receive 72% of available funding from the $25 million fund. The release said that round two awardees will be announced in early 2024 and they are expected to receive the remaining funds.

Officials said this program is funded by a portion of Indiana’s remaining federal relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is also supported by the Indiana Manufacturers Association.