Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry dies after lengthy battle with prostate cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry died at age 72 Tuesday after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Curry was elected Marion County prosecutor in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, becoming what is believed to be the only three-term Democratic prosecutor in Marion County. He stepped down from the position in 2019 for health reasons.

In a release, the prosecutor’s office says Curry is recognized as one of the most well-respected trial attorneys in Indianapolis and is credited with “restoring integrity to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and modernizing the office in both policy and administration.”

Current Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears released the following statement on Curry’s passing.

Terry was a man of action and of progress, and his impact will continue to be felt in our community. He was a leader who unapologetically stood for fairness and integrity, and he influenced others to do the same throughout his accomplished career. My wife Shannon and I are deeply saddened by Terry’s passing. As is true for many, he was a tremendous influence in both of our professional and personal lives. We send our most sincere sympathies to Terry’s wife Anne, his daughter Melissa, and to his entire family. We are grateful that they shared so much of him with our family, with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and with our community. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears

Arrangements will be announced once all details are finalized by the family.