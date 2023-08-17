INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce, announced Thursday that he has filed his formal paperwork to begin the process to run for governor in 2024.

According to a news release, Chambers filed his formal paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State on Thursday to establish his campaign committee for governor. This comes as Eric Holcomb, the current Republican governor of Indiana, is not able to seek reelection in 2024 because of term limits.

Chambers is expected to join the busy Republican primary with his gubernatorial campaign. According to previous reports, Chambers is expected to join the following people in the Republican primary:

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

“As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency and aspiration are to the future of Indiana,” Chambers said in the release. “I am running for Governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many.”

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, and Bob Kern have announced their respective intentions to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run.

In a statement previously provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office said that official candidate filing for the 2024 state and federal primary election does not start until January.