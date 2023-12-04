INDIANAPOLIS — The Environmental Protection Agency is pushing for water systems nationwide to replace all lead water pipes in 10 years.

Both the agency and some Indiana lawmakers say the new proposal could provide a much-needed boost to ending a decades-long public health concern.

”It is a feasible goal,” Bruno Pigott, the EPA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water, said.

Pigott said the vast majority of Indiana water systems will need to replace their lead service lines within the ten-year timeframe allotted.

”There are almost 175,000 LSLs in Indiana that will need to be replaced, and more than 600,000 service lines of unknown material,” Pigott said.

According to Pigott, an EPA analysis showed the average cost for a state to replace lead pipes is roughly $3 billion. However, the same analysis showed the financial benefits to a given state could be anywhere from $9 billion to $35 billion over the next three decades.

”These investments, once we make them, pay off very quickly to our state,” State Rep. Carey Hamilton said.

Hamilton is on the Indiana House Utilities Committee. She said despite the proactive approach of several water systems, Indiana ranks 14th nationwide among states in need of new water pipes.

”We will still need to invest more at the state level once these federal dollars come and stand alongside them and get this done,” Hamilton said.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Finance Authority said in the past five fiscal years, the state has divvied out $44 million in grants and loans to utility companies to replace lead pipes. However, some communities are questioning the EPA’s timetable.

Matthew Wirdz is the Deputy Director of Fort Wayne City Utilities. He said the city estimates nearly 14,000 homes have lead pipes, and that the city recently set a goal to replace those pipes in 20 years. ”We’re putting together a plan to eliminate that.”

”They’re asking us to accelerate what we were already going to do a little bit more, but I think we’ll be in good shape,” Wirdz said.

We reached out to the Indiana Department of Environment Management for comment. A spokesperson said the department cannot comment at this time as the more than 600-page EPA proposal is currently being reviewed.