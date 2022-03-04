INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are close to wrapping up the 2022 legislative session and expect to finish their work sometime next week.

Lawmakers have sent many bills to the governor’s desk, while others are still waiting for a final vote.

One of those is the bill that would allow many Hoosiers age 18 and older to carry handguns without a permit.

It passed the House, the Senate changed it significantly, and then it died due to a procedural issue.

Now, the House’s version has been reintroduced in a different bill, House Bill 209.

When asked where he stands on the permitless carry debate, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s weighing the concerns raised by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

“If I do sign it after careful thought, understanding what the superintendent articulated is real, we may have to look high and low to make some changes,” Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb is now urging the legislature to pass some tax cuts before the end of session. That includes reducing the state’s income tax from 3.2% to 2.9%.

Tax cuts have been a priority for House Republicans, while Republican Senate leaders had been hesitant until now.

“We like the idea of tax cuts,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville). “It makes a little bit more sense for us to do it in a budget year, as I’ve said many times. But this is part of the conversation and we’re making progress.”

The governor has already signed the bill that places restrictions on vaccine mandates and extends some financial assistance programs. Gov. Holcomb had requested those programs stay funded before he ended the public health emergency.

In the final version of the legislation, employees who do not wish to receive the vaccine can apply for medical or religious exemptions and may be required to submit to COVID testing.

“We think that the impact of this legislation in terms of sort of interjecting and interfering with their ability to determine their own work rules and work conditions now will be very minimal,” said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

For Hoosiers whose exemptions are denied, the law says they are not disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits.

The new law also ends additional SNAP benefits some Hoosiers have been receiving during the pandemic. Those expire April 16.