INDIANAPOLIS — Donald Rainwater is entering the 2024 gubernatorial race in Indiana. Rainwater, who last ran in the 2020 race, will once again represent the Libertarian party.

According to a news release, some of the focus points of the 2024 campaign will be administrative reform, tax reform and education reform.

“We need to shrink government responsibly and provide Hoosiers a leaner more efficient government,” says Rainwater.

Rainwater also believes taxes should be lowered and parents — not the government — should make choices about where their children go to school.

“We need to get the government out of people’s way and let them control their own lives.”

In the 2020 election, Rainwater received 11.4% of the vote. At the time, it was the highest share of the vote a Libertarian candidate had ever received in a three-way state race.

“We need Better Government, NOT Bigger Government” is Rainwater’s campaign slogan for 2024.

Rainwater has lived in Indiana his entire life and has spent the 20 years as a software engineer. He and his wife have six children and three grandchildren between the two of them.

You can find out more about his campaign at RainwaterforIndiana.com.

Republicans Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch have both declared to run for governor. Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick has formed an exploratory committee to run as a Democrat.