CARMEL, Ind. — The city of Carmel has filed a lawsuit against various state departments which claimed a income tax-related law signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in May was unconstitutional and ultimately favors the city of Fishers over Carmel.

Carmel filed the lawsuit against the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Revenue, the Commissioner of the Department of Local Government Finance and the Auditor of the State of Indiana in Marion County Superior Court earlier this month.

They claim that the bill, signed by Holcomb in May and went into effect in July, denied the Carmel income tax revenue and gave an increased amount of income tax revenue to Fishers. The plaintiffs said this general law “only operates to the detriment of Carmel in favor of the city of Fishers” and should be declared unconstitutional.

According to the complaint, filed on July 24, the plaintiffs state that after Indiana collects income tax revenue from its counties, the collections are distributed back to each county “in a lump sum.” The county then distributes its certified shares to civil taxing units within the county, following a formula provided in the state’s code that was “heavily dependent upon the amount cities have invested in their infrastructure rather than a simple correlate of their population.”

Through two bills, HB 1113 in 2020 and HEA 1454 in 2023 that amended that portion of the code, the legislation attempted to address concerns raised by Fishers regarding its allocation of distributed local income tax revenue in Hamilton County. Under the original formula, the documents said that Carmel was receiving around 42% of income taxes collected and Fishers was receiving 23%.

After the 2020 legislation, the documents said that Fishers received $16.7 million more in actual revenue. After the 2023 legislation extended “the cap on the amount of certified shares of local income tax revenue” that Carmel can receive, the revenue shift to Fishers is expected to be $10.2 million in CY 2024, $12.8 million in CY 2025 and $16.2 million in CY 2026.

The city of Carmel claimed through this lawsuit that the bill signed by Holcomb violates a portion of the Indiana Constitution, which states that laws should be general and of “uniform operation throughout the state.” The city claims that this particular bill is “special legislation.”

“This provision (of the constitution) has been interpreted to prohibit special legislation, which is defined as legislation that identifies and distinguishes a locality by its characteristics for purposes of the legislation,” the complaint said. “…Specifically, (this law) takes money that would otherwise go to Carmel under the standard formula for calculating certified shares and provides it to Fishers. This harms Carmel by depriving it of millions of dollars in local income tax revenue that it would otherwise receive by law.”

The plaintiffs claim in the lawsuit that Carmel “took risks” that Fishers did not, highlighting investments that the city of Carmel made in infrastructure by issuing bonds. This includes the city spending funds on infrastructure for highways and streets, sidewalks, water and sanitary sewer infrastructure, storm water infrastructure and streetlights.

“(The amended portion of the Indiana code) punishes Carmel for successfully taking on the risk of building additional costly infrastructure that others, including Fishers, chose not to invest in,” the complaint said. “The original legislative intent of the formula was to incentivize civil taxing units like Carmel to take risks in building infrastructure to attract additional assessed value.”

Through this lawsuit, the city of Carmel is asking for a declaration that states that the 2023 change to the code is unconstitutional. Without this declaration, the city claimed that it would be “deprived of substantial sums of local income tax revenue that it would otherwise be entitled to receive in 2024 and beyond.”

In response to the lawsuit, the city of Carmel told FOX59/CBS4 that they would not comment on the pending litigation “outside of the arguments made in the lawsuit itself.” The city of Fishers, as well as the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, also provided no comment, citing “pending litigation.” The Indiana Comptroller’s Office told FOX59/CBS4 that officials are “still reviewing the document.”